MANSFIELD, La. – Allegations of wrongdoing in the DeSoto Police Jury’s Road Department have been investigated and determined to be unfounded, Police Jury President Reggie Roe said Thursday.
Roe said accusations of theft among some employees was made by a police juror. The DeSoto Sheriff’s Office looked into it and concluded no crimes were committed, he said.
Road Committee Chairman Rodriguez Ross agreed with the finding.
“There was a lot of hearsay. We couldn’t go on hearsay,” Ross said, “but we did launch an investigation.”
In a meeting Monday, police juror Jeri Burrell said she filed the complaints, adding she had been compiling information for two years and had “6 boxes” of information. She asked for an independent audit and said, “We’re losing money, big money.”
On Thursday, Roe said one of the allegations was aimed at a truck driver who also has a side business hauling wood chips and logs. It was alleged he was doing some of the hauling while on the parish clock.
However, Roe said all parish vehicles are equipped with GPS trackers and it was easy to track the travels of that employee’s assigned truck. The employee did not make any unauthorized trips during his 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. workday, Roe said.
Another allegation was fuel theft. Road department employees were accused of taking excess fuel. Roe said the Police Jury spent $80,000 last year to put in a new fueling system that requires each employee to use his or her assigned card, name and fuel amount when getting gas for parish vehicles.
There was one instance of employees filling three 55-gallon drums of fuel. But that was documented and taken out to workers in the field, Roe said.
But an unrelated situation involving another road department employee was worrisome, Roe said. On a Monday after payday, the employee was unable to obtain funds from her direct deposit. A quick check showed the parish payroll account was hacked.
“It was caught immediately, and we got the money back,” Roe said. “We caught it on the first one.”
As a result, the Police Jury has installed new software and no additional problems have been discovered.
MONDAY MEETING
The Police Jury also took up the following at its meeting Monday:
Polling locations:
The Police Jury voted 6 to 5 to give Registrar of Voters Amanda Raynes the authority to designate polling locations moving forward. District Attorney Charles Adams said the responsibility belongs to the Police Jury but over a course of years past the duty has fallen on the clerk of court. Then the Police Jury would adopt any recommended changes.
The change in responsibility was made after problems surfaced in recent weeks with polling locations in eight precincts being moved. Police jurors voted on the changes signed off on by the clerk, not realizing the list was incorrect.
The secretary of state advised the Police Jury it was too late to go back to the original locations prior to the fall elections. Changes cannot be made until Dec. 12 to be effective for the spring elections.
Bond commission:
Roe announced the state bond commission approved the funding arrangement for construction of a new jail and sheriff’s offices. Sheriff Jayson Richardson will loan the Police Jury about $11 million from the Law Enforcement District, which will be paid back with interest. Richardson will put in $5 million from his funds and the Police Jury will add $5 million from the parish jail fund to cover the estimated cost of construction.
Courthouse cell phone policy:
Roe said there will be no change in the cell phone use policy in the courthouse per a judge’s order. Some jurors have repeatedly objected to the restriction during days when court is not in session, saying it limited the public’s ability to take care of business in the clerk of court’s office.
Police Juror Ernel Jones said the Police Jury oversees the courthouse. He said, “The people can go to court for this.”