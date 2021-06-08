MANSFIELD, La. – A cooperative endeavor agreement between the DeSoto Police Jury and Sheriff Jayson Richardson to finance a new detention center and sheriff’s office was approved Monday night despite some opposition.
The CEA comes two months after the Police Jury approved the design for the estimated $19 million facility.
But at the regular meeting Monday, some police jurors renewed opposition to the construction plans. Police Juror Jeri Burrell voted no even though she said there is a need for a new jail. She took credit for reporting on poor conditions of the holding facility; however, Burrell said construction should be approved by taxpayers.
Police Juror Thomas Jones also said he recognized the poor condition of the jail, but didn’t find any need to replace the sheriff’s office portion. He said the jail got in the condition it is in because of neglect by the Police Jury. And he also suggested using the $5 million in the parish jail fund to make the needed repairs instead of building a new one.
Police Juror Kyle Kennington said he saw Jones’ point, but he countered with information circulated in an email about almost $1.4 million the Police Jury spent in “giveaways” that didn’t go before taxpayers for approval.
“I don’t have a problem voting for a new jail that on the end will save the taxpayers’ money,” Kennington said.
There was more discussion about whether the CEA was for construction of the jail only and not a new courthouse complex, which President Reggie Roe dispelled. But in the end the CEA was approved with seven yes votes, with Burrell, Thomas Jones and Richard Fuller objecting. Ernel Jones abstained but did not give a reason why.
Jurors for more than a year have discussed the need for a new jail after seeing a steady increase in maintenance costs at the 34-year-old building. Maintenance over the past seven years has topped $2 million.
The CEA calls for the Police Jury to contribute the $5 million that's already in a dedicated jail fund. Sheriff Jayson Richardson will provide $4 million of his funds to cover construction of the office portion. The Police Jury will finance the remaining $10 million by borrowing the money from the Law Enforcement District. The 12-year loan will repaid at 2% interest, with annual payments – coming from tipping fees from landfill operations – ranging from $1 million to $1.2 million annually.
It's expected to be later this year before the final design is completed, which would be near year’s end or in early 2022 before the project is ready for bidders. It will be built on the old Nabors Trailers property which the Police Jury owns.
In an unrelated matter, the Police Jury voted against a proposed agreement with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to transfer Park Road, located at the Interstate 49 industrial park, into the parish road fund in exchange for a $200,000 road maintenance credit from DOTD to upgrade the road. Tenants at the park had agreed to add $90,000.
The Police Jury has applied for a $2.25 million grant to build a new access road to the park since the current one frequently floods in heavy rain. Roe said he’s been told the grant will be funded this fall.
Upgrading the existing road was seen as a temporary fix until the new one could be built. It’s uncertain how the vote to reject the CEA with DOTD will affect that plan. There are 258 employees employed at the various businesses at the park.
The Police Jury also:
- Hired Mike Hefner as the demographer to draw new election district lines for required reapportionment.
- Authorized expenditure of $54,000 for handicapped ramps for 18 applicants meeting income guidelines.
- Approved personnel attendance at upcoming conferences, including the animal control director and a technician. That prompted Burrell to ask, “What are we going to do about the dog pound?” Roe said the animal shelter is funded through the end of the year, but police jurors will have to discuss future operations at this fall's budget time in response to voters’ recent rejection of a tax proposal.