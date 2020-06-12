MANSFIELD, La. – Early voting should be easier for North DeSoto residents in this fall's election following the DeSoto Police Jury’s vote this week to open a voting location at the soon-to-open sheriff’s substation that will double as a government plaza in Stonewall
The site will be for the early voting period only. But Police Juror Nick Gasper said even that will make it more convenient for voters who live on the north end, perhaps work in Caddo Parish and find it difficult to get to the Registrar of Voters office in Mansfield to early vote. It also could accommodate Mansfield and Logansport residents who work out of the parish and pass through Stonewall on their way home, he said.
Paying expenses related to setting up the temporary office, which will be among other public offices that will have dedicated space in the sheriff’s building, will cost the Police Jury $39,200. Half of that is a one-time set-up cost.
Police jurors agreed to look at other satellite early voting locations next year.
In other matters this week, the Police Jury:
- Learned their annual state severance tax collection revenue will be cut off July 2 – a move by the Legislature to give companies a break in response to the coronavirus epidemic. However, the Police Jury has already collected $1.2 million, it's maximum for the year. Collections will resume next year.
- Heard a report from President Reggie Roe, who announced the state highway department will spend $8 million to rebuild a section of Highway 5 between Longstreet and the Funston community. A second stretch rom Longstreet to Keachi will be overlaid.
- Suspended special use permits for rental of the 4-H Center and youth ball park until the state enters Phase 3.
- Approved a memorandum of understanding with Kansas City Southern to close the railroad crossing in front of Frierson Baptist Church. The church can be access by two other crossings.
- Voted to pay an additional $2.50 an hour for hourly employees $100 a week for salaried employees who reported to work during the state shelter-at-home order. The supplemental pay is to recognize the employees who put themselves "at risk," Police Juror Ernel Jones said.
- Approved spending $70,000 to expand an airport hangar to accommodate a pilot’s recently purchased small yet. The pilot will pitch in $25,000. His lease and rent will be revised.
Jurors also discussed the closure of the Clista Calhoun Center, a privately owned events center that the Police Jury has financially supported. Jones, a member of the board that manages the center, said the board was not made aware of the closure; it was decided by the executive committee.
The Police Jury has invested $585,000 in public money in improvements and operations. The parish is still owed $31,000 for driveway improvements, he said
“To just close it down … I have an issue with that. We need to start looking at the things we give money to,” Jones said. “If we can’t take ownership then we don’t need to do that. That’s almost $600,000 that just went swoosh.”
The center’s closure leaves no large meeting space for Mansfield, other than the 4-H Center building outside of town.