MANSFIELD, La. – A raise received by the DeSoto Parish Police Jury’s administrator was properly authorized in 2017, whether it was intentional or not, the parish’s attorney said Tuesday night during yet another contentious public meeting.
Police Jury President Reggie Roe called the special meeting for an executive session regarding complaints police jurors Jeri Burrell and Thomas Jones filed last year against Administrator Steve Brown. Brown opted to hold the session open to the public rather than behind doors.
Burrell and Jones said they did not opposed Brown’s raise. But Jones complained Brown’s contract violated policy and even went as far as calling the act “theft.” He and Burrell accused Brown of personally signing off on his own raise and blamed Roe for sanctioning it.
But attorney Edwin Byrd, following a review of a host of documents, said Brown’s raise was “properly authorized” by the Police Jury in December 2017 when it adopted a step-increase plan proposed in a compensation study. The acceptance of the plan included Brown’s position and the “legal effect on that is it makes this a lawful raise.”
Byrd added police jurors could still revisit whether that was their intended result.
Brown took issue with Jones’ accusation of theft and Burrell's accusation of malfeasance, and he pointed out that even as parish administrator he has no control over any of the documents related to his pay.
“I can’t make anyone write a check to me,” said Brown, adding, “I absolutely resent someone who said I stole and all of the other things outlined in this complaint.”
Brown's salary as of Dec. 31 was $131,260.
Sparking the discussion was a Feb. 2, 2019 “DPPJ Personnel Action Form” reflecting a pay increase for Brown. Roe signed it as the department head, but there were no check marks indicating it went to the Human Resources Department or received Police Jury approval.
Brown was hired in 2009 on a one-year contract. It was renewed for two years and in 2012 and 2016 extended to four years. The contracts were essentially the same, only resetting the salary amount, reflecting cost of living adjustments and requiring satisfactory evaluations.
Apparently escaping notice by the police jurors was a change made to the contract in 2016 when Jones was Personnel Committee chairman. He had District Attorney Gary Evans prepare the contract and omitted from it was Brown’s eligibility for raises and substitution of Social Security cost of living adjustment.
Brown admitted to signing the contract without reading it because he was not expecting a change. No change was communicated to police jurors.
Minutes from the March 2016 meeting reflect unanimous approval without discussion of Brown’s contract extension with cost of living adjustments. The contract was not included in the packet of information given to police jurors to review.
During the almost 2-hour long meeting Tuesday, Jones admitted to changing the contract in his committee.
“You didn’t read the contract; not good business,” Jones told Brown.
“It wasn’t explained to the jury,” Roe said.
In his analysis of the dispute, Byrd said the language in the 2016 contract did not prohibit raises, but the amendment – which Jones included – could be interpreted to say raises are discretionary. But that interpretation would cause the Police Jury to be in breach of contract if Brown’s pay was decreased.
Further, Byrd said he found no documents or recordings exempting Brown from step-increases, or any evidence saying he should be treated different because of his status as a contract employee.
The Police Jury is still waiting on an opinion from the Attorney General’s Office concerning the legality of contracts for public employees. Brown and Solid Waste Supervisor Wardell Bowie are the only Police Jury supervisors working under contract. Brown said he would work without one.
Other parts of the meeting were marked by discussions about the lack of policies and vague policies that need to be addressed to avoid further confusion. But it also included admonishments to jurors to stop talking over each other and at least one threat by Roe, who repeatedly slammed his gavel to regain order, to have Jones removed from the room by deputies.
Burrell also went on a several minute-long screaming rant, bringing up issues not related to Brown’s raise but said it involved wrongdoing.
“It’s wrong and we’re just trying to dress it up however you want to. It’s wrong. And I’m not going to keep on letting y’all tee-tee down my back and tell me it’s raining because I am gonna go public and I am fixin’ to start showing these invoices and this stuff where the people are making thousands of the taxpayers’ dollars and we have no knowledge of it. And if we take up for it, baby, if we go along with wrongdoing we just as wrong as the people that doing it,” Burrell yelled.
When she finished, police juror Dewayne Mitchell told Burrell she could be heard in the bathroom, which is down a hallway off the meeting room. “I don’t care,” she replied.
Brown wrapped it up by asking police jurors to treat one another with respect.
“I ask that desperately because when y’all don’t it affects staff,” Brown said. People follow the leaders and “when there is way too much discord it’s going to affect the troops and anyone whose been in the military understands that, 110 percent, there are no exceptions to it. Y’all have got to properly lead and that has to do with rules of order and direction. That’s all I’m asking on behalf of me and my staff.”