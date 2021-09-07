MANSFIELD, La. – Doors of the DeSoto Parish Animal Shelter are staying open for now.
The DeSoto Police Jury’s Animal Control Committee on Tuesday voted unanimously to defer a decision until further notice.
The agenda called for the committee to authorize the staff to close the facility at year's end. Committee Chairman Rodriguez Ross offered the substitution motion to delay. He also said he wanted to get more legal advice. No date was given for when the issue will be revisited.
The committee’s vote came after eight people spoke in favor of keeping the shelter open. There was no discussion among the committee members prior to the vote.
Lisa Reddick, who represents the non-profit Friends of DeSoto Animal Services, said the shelter provides a “vital and necessary service” for parish residents. It not only benefits animal welfare but public health as well.
Reddick mentioned rabies cases that have plagued the parish in the past that are handled by the animal control staff, along with monitoring bite cases, roaming, stray and nuisance animals.
Closing the shelter would be a “huge setback” for the parish, Reddick said.
Marsha Everett of Frierson, a woman who only identified herself as Emma of Logansport and Justin Wynn of Frierson said they believed the property tax that was on the ballot in April to fund animal shelter was not adequately publicized.
“Not many knew about it,” Everett said.
Emma, who said her property is a dumping ground for dogs and cats, echoed that and asked the police jurors to give supporters another chance at passing a tax. “We need animal control really bad,” she said.
Wynn, whose wife started working at the shelter recently, spoke about the dozens of calls the staff gets daily from people about animals that can’t be taken into the shelter because there is no room.
“It matters,” he said of the shelter. “I ask you to give us one more chance to pass this tax. Let us try; let us get it out there. …”
Kenny Roberts and Tim Hebert are animal rescuers who work in different capacities with the DeSoto shelter in transporting the animals to other locations, mostly in the New England states, and both want it to stay open.
Roberts said he and his wife volunteer at the shelter on Sundays to help clean up, and he complimented Director Connie Philipp, who has brought down the euthanasia rate, and the staff who are “dedicated to saving these animals’ lives.”
“What would be the reason for shutting down such a shining staff in y’all’s parish?” he asked.
Roberts said there should be money in the general fund to cover the shelter’s operations. That’s when Police Juror Jimmy Holmes pointed out the facility costs $600,000 to operate and that money is “coming out of other things we need to do.”
Hebert spoke from an outsider’s perspective. The Lafayette resident said he transports about 800 to 850 rescued animals annually, with some coming from DeSoto’s shelter.
“This shelter you have here is one of the crown jewels. It’s well run. It’s a beautiful shelter. It’s always clean,” Hebert said.
Leann White offered a solution for consideration. She said many non-profit animal rescue groups would be willing to come in and use the building as an outreach of their rescues. White mentioned Paws for Life as one that is open to that option.
Dr. Corrine Brown, a veterinarian from Grand Cane who works with the shelter, said it took a trajectory up when Philipp took over. She asked the police jurors to not go backward, but forward and “show our humanness.”
The only person to speak against keeping the shelter open was Police Juror Jeri Burrell of Mansfield. She is not on the committee, but she asked to speak.
Burrell said a tax to fund the shelter has failed four times and her constituents were not for it. She said the parish has spent a “lot of money on that dog pound. We cut out a whole of money for things we should be doing for people.”