MANSFIELD, La. – IRS certification, sales tax documentation, security plan and a landowner contract are just few of the proposed requirements that applicants seeking a special events permit in DeSoto Parish could face.
The DeSoto Parish Police Jury’s Policy and Procedures Committee met 5 p.m. Tuesday and finalized the terms and conditions for getting a permit. It won’t be official until the full Police Jury modifies, approves or rejects the plan.
The need for a more thorough permit process came to light last week after a trail ride just outside of Grand Cane drew thousands more people than the event site could accommodate, causing crowds to clog public roads and spill over into residential areas of the village. A person was shot, and a man was arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on a deputy. Property damage and trespassing were reported.
Police jurors met in special session two days later to talk about what happened and the need for a more comprehensive special events permitting process. They declined, however, to stop any upcoming planned events and instead tasked the newly formed Policy and Procedures Committee with coming up with a new permit format as soon as possible.
Currently, all that is required of special events organizers is to sign up with the Police Jury and pay a $250 fee. The permit is good for 10 days.
Committee Chairman Kyle Kennington used permit applications from other parishes as examples for the committee to pull from.
A $250 non-refundable fee is recommended, as well as having permits submitted at least 30 days before the event. Without the 30-day notice, the permit would be denied.
The following is what the committee considered:
Applicant information: Full contact information, copy of the organizer’s drivers license, copy of organization papers from the Secretary of State, including an IRS certification stating tax exempt status if applicable. The applicant, landowner or responsible party must not be a registered sex offender or have a felony conviction.
Event information: List of activities planned, expected attendance, policy and plan to enter such as general admission, registration or ticket fee.
Event location: Provide a valid, signed lease, contract or written permission from the property owner, along with a layout of the property, including size, traffic flow plan, ingress and egress, parking, staging, restrooms, hand-washing station locations, trash collectors, riding trail directions.
Sales tax: Unless applying for a sales tax exemption permit from the state, charges for admission to places of amusement, entertainment, recreation or athletic events – except those sponsored by schools, colleges and universities – are classified as sales of services and are taxable. The Police Jury will notify the DeSoto Sales and Use Tax Office at the time of application.
Security: The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office will review all applications and conduct a site visit prior to the issuance of a permit and determine the amount of security needed, along with looking at the impact on the surrounding community. DPSO or any licensed and insured security company may provide required security.
Alcohol: Licensing information confirming permitted alcohol distribution must be provided.
Vendors: Provide name and contact information for vendors selling items during the event.
Standards of issuance: The parish administrator will sign off on and issue any approved permit after reviewing all information and recommendations. No parade or public demonstration can happen along a public street without getting a DPPJ permit. No permit will be issued until the DPPJ is satisfied the event will not disrupt or harm any parish activity, restrict traffic flow or passage on any unpermitted parish streets or roads, disrupt normal operation of businesses or encroach on private property.
Health and welfare: Event plans will be shared with the parish sanitarian to make sure all laws and regulations are followed. The sanitarian will set guidelines based on expected attendance.
Denial or revocation: The parish administrator may deny or revoke a permit if any information in the application is determined to be false or the applicant fails to comply with requirements. Additionally, the sheriff has the power and authority to shut down any event if it is determined it is in violation of any permit conditions, laws or deemed necessary to maintain public safety.
Appeal process: If the parish administrator denies a permit application, the applicant may ask to appeal at the next DPPJ meeting. If police jurors choose to overturn a denial, then a supermajority of two-thirds vote is needed to do so.
Editor's Note: The story has been updated to reflect the proposed special events permit passed unanimously out of committee.