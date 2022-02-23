MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto Parish Police Jury has delayed a decision on a recommendation from Kansas City Southern to close three railroad crossings along U.S. Highway 171 south of Mansfield.
The delay came after a woman said closure of one of the three could be life-threatening for her daughter.
“I’m kinda sorta begging,” Linda Ray said, telling police jurors Tuesday night her adult daughter has a deadly rare lung condition and is expected to be eventually placed on a lung transplant list. “At any time, she could have an episode and cannot breathe.”
The three crossings identified by KCS are located in a 4-mile stretch from north of Hudson Darby Road on the old highway to south of New Benson Road. None of the three are on public roads but are accessible.
Ray said the crossing at her daughter’s home leads into her driveway. Without it, first responders would have to travel more than a mile from Hudson Darby. But the road, which is part of the old original highway, has not been maintained and would need extensive repairs.
“Y’all are well aware, at any time, time is an important factor when someone is in a critical state,” Ray said.
The mail carrier would need access, too, she said, adding there have been no deaths or injuries at that crossing.
Road Committee Chairman Rodriguez Ross asked police jurors to delay a decision until the next committee meeting so that he can get more information from KCS. Some police jurors were ready to vote to close the other two and leave the one to Ray’s daughter’s home open.
“It’s more complicated than that,” President Ernel Jones said, who pointed out there is a gate on the south end crossing that would prohibit access from there even though it’s a shorter route.
In addition to wanting to close the three crossings, KCS has indicated it will upgrade crossings at Hudson Darby and Catuna roads.
In an unrelated matter, the Police Jury approved cooperative endeavor agreements with various non-profit entities approved for funding this year. But the vote came after Police Juror Jimmy Holmes ran down a list of what he called “give aways” and how much they have cost the parish in recent years.
Holmes said from 2017 to 2021, the parish has given approximately $1.2 million to non-profit groups. That didn’t include more than $200,000 spent to provide handicapped ramps and driveways for low-income parish residents.
He also said the Police Jury paid Retail Strategies $90,000 in the last two years. “I don’t know what we got out of that at all,” Holmes said.
He said the parish “gave away” $286,890 in 2019 and $438,038 in 2020 to different entities. Then the parish felt “so good about giving away the parish’s money that we gave away the parish’s property,” said Holmes in reference to the former Stonewall library property, which the new owners later sold for $210,000.
Holmes argued all that money could have been used for roads and other needs in the parish.
But police jurors Jeri Burrell and Thomas Jones viewed the “give aways” as a good thing for the parish.
“Yeah, we give it away. We should give it away to these people,” said Burrell, who said it was “my duty” to do so.
She countered that the planned construction of a new jail and judicial center is instead a “waste of money.”
Thomas Jones reviewed a list of activities that take place at the DeSoto Multi-cultural Center in Mansfield, which is on the receiving end of parish funds. He said he didn’t want the public to be “misled” money was being given away for nothing.
The center generates activities for children and adults and as a result brings money into the parish, he said. “No, we’re not giving it away; we’re giving them things they deserve and need.”
The Police Jury also:
- Recognized Wardell Bowie, who is retiring as Mundy Landfill supervisor following 12 years with the parish.
- Heard from Ernel Jones, who said he has two focuses this year: making sure all DeSoto residents have access to drinking water and broadband services.
- Received 11 (12 as of Wednesday) applications for parish treasurer to replace treasurer Malisa Laffitte, who is retiring soon. Administrator Michael Norton said the list has been narrowed down for interviews Thursday. He hopes to have a recommendation on March 1.
- Authorized Ernel Jones to sign an agreement and resolution with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to swap ownership of the future Interstate 69 service road for state Highway 3015 from U.S. 171 to state Highway 175.
- Authorized payment of a $3,000 appraisal fee and $200 permit fee before work can be done to replace the Westdale Plantation Road Bridge. It will take about $1 million to replace the wooden bridge which goes over Bayou Pierre from Red River Parish. The bridge only serves households on the DeSoto Parish side; however, the nearest public road to get there is more than two miles away. DOTD is expropriating land to facilitate the bridge construction. But first the property must be appraised.