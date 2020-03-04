MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto Parish Police Jury has spent more than $1 million over the past 10 years correcting problems at the courthouse and other parish buildings that violated the American Disabilities Act. There’s about $250,000 or less in work still to be done.
However, enough progress has been made that the federal government has signed a settlement agreement with the Police Jury that acknowledges the work that’s been done and holds the parish responsible for continuing to address accessibility barriers at government buildings.
The agreement is part of the Department of Justice’s Project Civic Access, a wide-ranging effort to ensure that municipalities and parishes comply with ADA requirements so that people with disabilities can fully participate in community and civic life, U.S. Attorney David Joseph said in a news release Wednesday announcing the settlement.
As the Police Jury continues to address DOJ concerns, it’s also looking at the possibility of building a new justice complex that would include a new courthouse, detention center, sheriff’s office and parish offices. Police jurors voted last month to spend $45,000 on a feasibility study to nail down the details and cost. The idea is to build it on what’s considered the old Nabors Trailers property, which the Police Jury owns.
Rough estimates put the project at about $22 million. Fortunately, taxpayers won’t be asked to pay for it because essentially, they already have through sales and property taxes.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson has verbal approval from a bonding attorney to loan part of the money from the $48 million that’s sitting in the sheriff’s office’s bank account to the Police Jury. Most of it was amassed from sales taxes collected by the sheriff’s office during the peak of the Haynesville Shale development.
Richardson is seeking formal approval to use the funds, and the Police Jury is doing the same on its end. The Police Jury would have to pay the money back with interest just like any other loan. President Reggie Roe has suggested extra revenue from tipping fees collected at the landfill could be used to cover the loan payment.
Regardless of whether the Police Jury moves forward with a courthouse and office complex, Richardson is “almost certain” he’ll move forward with construction of a new sheriff’s office and detention center. He has $5 million set aside, which would be added to $5 million the Police Jury has designated in a jail fund. As the parish governing body, the Police Jury is obligated to cover costs associated with the detention center and inmates.
The current combined sheriff’s office and detention center opened in the mid-1980s and has become plagued with age-related repair problems. Parish administrator Steve Brown said the building needs about $5 million in upgrades, mostly related to the water and sewer systems.
“We stopped at that number. It was only going up further,” Brown said.
The state fire marshal also has had the Police Jury in its sights because of the detention center’s condition.
“The building is just no longer adequate,” Richardson added.
Almost $1 million has spent recently just to replace outdated fire sprinklers, remove mold and stop-gap water and sewer piping issues. Brown estimates the Police Jury would save $500,000 to $1 million annually on maintenance costs if a new facility was constructed.
The sheriff’s office has simply outgrown its space, Richardson said. A conference room that was originally included in the building was remodeled several years ago into office space. So that leaves no room for staff meetings or large employee gatherings.
Then there’s the always worrisome transport of inmates across the street to the courthouse. A more secure method is needed, the sheriff said.
It was during those informal discussions with parish officials that the idea for an overall justice complex emerged, he said.
Richardson said he’s traveled three states looking at various complexes to get ideas to fit his needs. He’s settled on a design, identified an architect and has a general idea how it would be positioned on the property.
But that’s as far as he’s gone as he and the Police Jury are in the midst of finalizing details for the professionals who are preparing the feasibility study. It could be completed no later than May, Brown said.
Meanwhile, the Police Jury still must finish its to-do list for the DOJ settlement. The recent agreement requires it to:
- Make physical modifications of facilities to improve accessibility, such as accessible parking, accessible routes into and through the facilities, accessible restrooms, and the provision of services at alternate, accessible locations;
- Train staff regarding the requirements of the ADA and appropriate ways of ensuring program access;
- Ensure effective communication to individuals with disabilities, including individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing or blind or have low vision; and
- Post and publish the identity and functions of the parish ADA coordinator, as well as the parish’s ADA grievance procedure policy.