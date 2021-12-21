MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Police Jury employees should have an extra spring in their step in the coming days as they have been approved for raises next year and a one-time payment from federal coronavirus recovery funds.
Police jurors have gone back and forth in recent weeks about whether to give eligible workers what’s called “premium pay” from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The federal funds were approved for front-line workers impacted by the pandemic and to replace lost revenue for state and local governments.
The Police Jury has waffled between giving no premium pay to settling last week on $1,000 for full-time and $500 for part-time. However, when it came time to vote Monday night, police jurors approved an alternate motion that upped the number to $2,000 and $1,000.
The Police Jury put tiered criteria in place for distribution of that money so even though a full-time employee was approved for the highest amount, he or she may not get it depending on their current compensation. In fact, five higher paid parish employees won’t get anything.
The premium pay allocation totaling $238,158 will come from the almost $2.7 million in ARPA funds the Police Jury received earlier this year. Employees should see that money by Thursday.
As for the pay raise, the parish will spend $386,785 to provide 5.9% cost-of-living adjustments for all employees in 2022. That amount was approved during budget meetings Thursday.
The Police Jury did not give COLA or step increases last year because of the uncertainty of finances during the pandemic year. Police Juror Greg Baker first suggested 3%, but Police Juror Thomas Jones was successful in getting support for the 5.9%.
Police jurors also on Thursday approved the proposed budgets for various parish operations. A public hearing will be held Jan. 3 for citizens to add comments before final passage.
Gone from the approximate $6.4 million general fund budget are a lengthy list of grant funds to non-profit organizations. The list some years amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars. But there was a last-minute effort to change that for next year, which led to some heated exchanges at last week’s meeting.
When it came time to approve the general fund budget, Police Juror Dewayne Mitchell of Logansport offered an amendment adding $2,000 each for DeSoto Fire District No. 1’s Fourth of July fireworks show, Logansport Christmas Festival, Logansport’s Krewe of Aquarius and Logansport River City Festival. He even added Mansfield’s Juneteenth event, but with the stipulation that organizers do not charge admission.
That opened the door to Police Juror Jeri Burrell asking to add $200,000 for a community center in Mansfield.
Mitchell said he knew some were opposed to handling the requests that way, but he said the grants amounted to economic development for the communities in which they were located.
That sparked a response from Police Juror Jerry Holmes, who instead called the grants, “giveaway crap.” He warned fellow jurors if Mitchell’s motion passed, then they should inform the sheriff they soon won’t have money to pay on the jail construction loan next year “because I’m going to start voting for everything.”
“Anybody who comes through that door with their hand out, I’m going to vote for it. I’m ready to break this thing, break it,” he said pounding on his desk. “Because this is bull to keep adding all this stuff. And let’s don’t start calling it economic development. Development is just that, development. This doesn’t develop a damn thing. There’s nothing that’s being developed by spending this money. Now, if we were actually developing something that’s going to stay here and it’s going to make us money year end, year out, every day of the week, then I’d vote for it. But this is not economic development. And like I said, if y’all want to start giving everything way, let’s go for it. Let’s go broke. I’m all in. From this day forward, I’m all in to give it away.”
Burrell countered that the Police Jury has been “giving it away all these years.” She said items such as the community center are a service, and she wasn’t opposed to giving back to the people.
“We supposed to take some of these tax dollars and give back to the people. It’s their money,” she said, then going on to criticize plans to build a new detention center. “We can fix up the old one.”
The police jurors decided to vote separately on Mitchell’s and Burrell’s suggestions. All were voted down, with the exception of the Logansport Christmas Festival.
“Approved” projects in the general fund include replacing awnings and miscellaneous interior renovations at the courthouse annex, adding an evaporator for the chiller at the courthouse, exterior repairs at the Police Jury annex, Americans With Disabilities corrections and improvements at various parish buildings and adding parking, lighting and drainage at the HOOPLA Park. Total cost is $389,000, with $49,000 in grant funds.