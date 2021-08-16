MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto Police Jury is facing some immediate and not-too-distant administrative staff changes and that’s caused division about how the vacancies will be filled and the overall chain of command.
Police jurors have gone back and forth in different meetings over the past two months about whether to advertise for a new administrator, what the job description would include and a new organizational chart for staff.
But they were essentially pushed to move forward with the administrator position when current administrator Steve Brown last week submitted his resignation. Brown previously had not set a date to leave that position. Brown is staying on as the parish engineer, though.
The Police Jury had already been notified that longtime Treasurer Linda Brown intends to retire next month. Several other department heads – all veteran employees – also anticipate retirement within the next year to two years.
At a personnel committee meeting last week, members voted to accept a revised job description for a parish administrator and advertise for the position. The job responsibilities have been tweaked to include a heavier emphasis on finances and less on engineering, with a salary range is $110,000-$140,000.
Some police jurors who are not members of the committee continued their questioning of the organizational chart – just as they did in a contentious meeting last month. Several are opposed to the head of human resources having to report to the administrator.
As the personnel committee, chaired by Jimmy Holmes, attempted to move forward with its discussions, non-members interrupted. It’s become an issue at several meetings since most of the 11-member Police Jury are showing up at the committee meetings, with non-committee members participating in the discussion. And that’s led to concerns about possible violations of the open meeting law since the meetings are advertised as committee meetings and not full Police Jury meetings.
So last week when non-members of the personnel committee again dominated the discussions, District Attorney Charles Adam told them they could only speak as a citizen would speak – in that he or she had to be recognized and their time to talk was limited. He also said they could not engage in debate with a committee member.
“There’s attorney general opinions on it. I’ve provided them. Our bylaws provide a member of the jury is not to speak unless recognized by the committee chairman or if the full jury, the president,” Adams said. “We’re on thin ice allowing jurors who are not on the committee to engage in this debate because it is not a called meeting of the entire jury. This is a called meeting for this committee. I don’t care what you’ve done before in the past. You can’t keep doing it wrong.”
Police Juror Richard Fuller disagreed, to which Adams said, “Mr. Fuller, I don’t care if you don’t like it. That’s how it is. If the jury wants to vote otherwise.”
Police Juror Jeri Burrell, also a non-committee member, tried to interrupt Adams, but he told her she already had time to speak. He explained to her and the other non-members they would have a chance to state their positions during the regular meeting of the full Police Jury.
That prompted Police Juror Thomas Jones, also a non-committee member, to tell Adams, “You’re out of order.”
“You don’t get to call me out of order,” Adams told Jones, who again said, “But I’m calling you out of order.”
That’s when President Reggie Roe gaveled the committee meeting to order so the rest of the agenda could be considered.
On the agenda today
The Police Jury has set a special administrative committee meeting at 4:45 p.m. today to consider the organizational chart. That decision will be advanced to the regular meeting which starts at 5 p.m.
Other agenda items on the full jury’s agenda include:
- Authorizing cooperative endeavor agreements with incorporated areas of the parish for animal control services.
- Accepting the job description and salary for administrator position and advertising for the position.
- Accepting Gatlin’s resignation and appointing Malisa Laffitte as treasurer with a step 2 pay increase effective Sept. 18.
- Accepting Brown’s resignation as administrator. He will continue to be interim administrator until the position is filled.
- Authorizing cooperative endeavor agreements with Logansport, Mansfield, South Mansfield and Grand Cane for road repair and draining work with the respective municipalities paying for labor, materials and equipment.