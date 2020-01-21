MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto Parish Police Jury’s human relations manager whose tenure has been marked with controversy is accusing her employer of discrimination – an accusation that she also once faced from the public.
Amy Shelton filed suit in federal court in December, alleging that even before she was hired in May 2016 she was subjected to rumors that she got her job because of a sexual relationship with a police juror. Shelton said that was untrue and was based on “blatant gender discrimination.”
Less than a year later, she filed a discrimination complaint based on a hostile work environment. She claims she began experiencing “retaliatory conduct,” including being demoted on the organization chart and receiving a lower performance evaluation.
That allegation came months after Shelton was accused of discrimination in her recommendation to fill an office clerk position. A woman attended the September 2016 Police Jury meeting to complain that out of 130 applicants for the job, Shelton chose only 3 black females to interview. Shelton is black; the woman who made the complaint is white and the grandmother of one of the applicants who was not interviewed. Similar allegations have been raised with other employments Shelton was involved with.
In her lawsuit, Shelton said she filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Commission and Louisiana Commission on Human Rights within 180 days of the "discriminatory employment practices" and received a notice of suit rights on Oct. 8.
Shelton is seeking undisclosed monetary damages and a jury trial.
Even before Shelton was hired, the Police Jury was divided about creating the HR position. The decision languished for months before it was done. And Shelton’s name surfaced as the possible director even before applications were accepted.
Upon her employment, jurors voted, with some dissenting, to put Shelton’s position on the same level as the parish administrator, treasurer and secretary, rather than having the HR director report to the administrator along with other department heads.
In August, the Police Jury voted to move the HR position so that it falls under the parish administrator on the organization chart. That’s the same time the Police Jury made a change to its sick and emergency leave policy because of issues surfacing in connection with Shelton.
Police Jury President Reggie Roe told KTBS in August the change was made because of a sick leave donation made to Shelton by an employee who was fired. The practice of donating sick leave time among employees was deemed to not be compliant with applicable laws by the DPPJ's labor attorney.
The new policy requires any sick leave donations to be put into a bank where a decision is made by a committee about who can receive the additional sick leave days. It does away with an individual having a say in the decision.
Police Jury employees get can get 8 hours a month or 96 hours of sick time annually. Unused sick time can be rolled over to the next fiscal year.
KTBS obtained a 2019 fiscal year report that shows Shelton did not have any rollover hours last year, but she took 225 hours of sick leave. To compensate beyond the 96 hours that are allotted, Shelton drew from 215 sick leave hours that had been donated to her. She had 86 sick leave hours remaining at year’s end, according to the report.
The only employee who has used more sick leave hours is the maintenance supervisor, who took 306 sick leave hours in 2019. But he had 120 rollover hours from 2018 and 184 hours donated to him. He was left with a balance of 94 sick leave hours at year’s end.
The amount of sick leave hours taken by other administration staff includes: parish treasurer, 122; assistant treasurer, 43; administrator, 52; secretary, 98; road superintendent, 12; solid waste superintendent, 24; OCS executive director, 32; airport manager, 66; animal services director, 91.
The report indicates all but Shelton and the maintenance superintendent have donated some of their sick hours to the sick leave bank.