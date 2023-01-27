MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish police jurors are poised to vote on a new redistricting plan next month after ditching an already approved map following the threat of a lawsuit.
Police jurors informally settled on the new plan following a work session last week. Not all are happy with it, but the majority felt it’s the best so far to address the lop-sided population gains and losses across the parish.
They’ll give their last scrutiny to the map at a committee meeting on Feb. 6, with a final vote expected by Feb. 20, if not before.
It remains to be seen if the revised district lines are enough to hold off some of their constituents who in December filed a formal complaint with the Police Jury. The 14 parish voters alleged the Police Jury’s adopted plan was gerrymandered according to race in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
They contend the redistricting plan did not adequately address the population growth in north DeSoto Parish. The plan retained five majority minority districts based in Mansfield even though the population there has steadily declined.
Mike Hefner, the demographer who drew the original plan, gave police jurors a revised one at last week’s work session. He said he stepped back and looked at the current 11 districts and tried to make changes as requested. He acknowledged not everyone would be satisfied.
The difficulty in keeping the plus/minus 5% ratio in the districts was obvious as Hefner moved around parish to make even more tweaks as jurors’ suggestions. Every addition or deletion of a census block in a district created a domino effect.
Police Juror Kyle Kennington, whose district in north DeSoto is the smallest in acreage but with the largest population, said it didn’t make sense to have his district and the neighboring district represented by Police Juror Greg Baker to be at the upper end of the percentage since roads are already poured in new subdivisions. There are three proposed subdivisions in Baker’s District 3 that will have more than 250 people, he said.
“The density of the Stonewall area makes it hard to balance out,” Hefner said.
Hefner was asked why the Police Jury couldn’t adopt the same lines as the School Board, which held elections last fall in the new districts. Hefner said that would put two incumbent police jurors in the same district.
Some police jurors asked Hefner to alter lines in their districts based on where family or friends lived.
“You looking at it peoplewise, I’m looking at it electionwise, and no I’m not in good standing,” Police Juror Jeri Burrell said. “Before this thing with the lawsuit came up I was in good standing then. … I think this was perfectly planned, lawsuit and all. I think this was perfectly planned … to change my district the way it is now.”
An unidentified man in the audience took note of some of the comments, too, and said, “You got people in here who want to keep their friends.” He further suggested some of the police jurors were not looking at representation of the parish. “What I’m seeing is you want to make sure you get your vote.”
Burrell no matter the outcome, she was going to contest the map. But Hefner said the Department of Justice no longer required a preclearance and would not take it up. He said she would have to file suit in federal court on her own.
"I can tell you the plan that we're going to come up with will be bulletproof," Hefner said.
Police Juror Jimmy Holmes asked if Hefner had drawn a map with a 12th Police Jury district. Hefner popped a “rough plan” onto the screen and showed where it needed to be situated in north DeSoto to absorb the growth. After a few pros and cons were thrown out, the majority informally agreed they would not support creating a 12th district.
Minden attorney Eric Johnson, who is representing the citizens opposed to the Police Jury's previous redistricting plan along with the Washington, D.C.-based law firm of Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak PLLC, said in response to the recent proposed changes, "We are intent upon continuing to work with the DeSoto Parish Police Jury to reach a resolution to the problem of the current district map."
HR DIRECTOR OFFERED LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT
A settlement has been offered to the Police Jury’s HR director who sued the governing agency in December 2019, alleging discrimination.
Amy Shelton filed the lawsuit in federal court, saying even before she was hired in May 2016 she was subjected to rumors she got her job because of a sexual relationship with a police juror. She said that was untrue and was based on “blatant gender discrimination.”
Less than a year later, Shelton filed a discrimination complaint based on a hostile work environment. She claimed she had experienced “retaliatory conduct,” including being demoted on the organization chart and receiving a lower performance evaluation.
She sought unspecified monetary damages. And that’s what she’ll get since the Police Jury’s insurance company – Travelers – is settling the lawsuit on behalf of the parish. Information about the settlement was discussed in an executive session but no discussion or vote was taken in public.
Police jurors had no say in the settlement amount, Administrator Michael Norton said.
“It was a confidential settlement. … I’m not at liberty to discuss that,” Norton said.
RELATED REPORT: DPPJ HR director once accused of discrimination now accuses bosses of the same
The federal court record shows Shelton's case closed as of Jan. 3.
The Police Jury had a $15,000 deductible with its liability policy with Travelers Insurance. That was met several years ago after the lawsuit was filed. The parish has not incurred any additional costs such as attorney fees since then, Norton said.
Information from the insurance policy obtained by KTBS indicates Travelers at its discretion can investigate and settle any claim or suit. The policy states the amount paid is limited, but no dollar amount was included.
Effective this year, the Police Jury has replaced Travelers with AmGuard. Travelers' quote for 2023 was $598,370, adjusted from the original quote of $673,112. AmGuard’s quote was $581,984.