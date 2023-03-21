MANSFIELD, La. – Construction of a new detention center is off the table in DeSoto Parish after bids far exceeded estimates.
The DeSoto Parish Police Jury Monday night rejected the bids, the lowest of which was just over $33 million. That’s about $10 million over projections.
Police jurors are now left with coming up with a plan to renovate the existing detention facility, which was opened about 37 years ago. The facility is out of compliance with the health department and fire marshal so the Police Jury is obligated to address those deficiencies.
“It surprised all of us,” project architect Warren Marchive said of his reaction to the excessive bids.
Police jurors and Sheriff Jayson Richardson finalized plans for a new jail in 2021. Richardson proposed the idea, agreeing to foot the bill for construction of a new sheriff’s office out of his office’s funds.
A plan was also developed – with state bond commission approval – for the Law Enforcement District to loan the Police Jury the necessary funds for the attached detention center construction since that is an obligation of the parish governing body. The Police Jury designated a source of revenue from excess solid waste tipping fees to cover the loan payment to the sheriff.
Not all police jurors were on board with the plan. Some just wanted to renovate the existing building. That cost then was estimated at between $4 million and $4.5 million.
But when Marchive broke down what the Police Jury is spending annually on detention center maintenance, saying it was nearing $1 million, police jurors opted to go with new construction.
The current building has a persistent mold problem, consistent plumbing issues and an outdated air conditioning and heating system.
Richardson told KTBS he’s moving forward with construction of a new office for his employees. He’ll build it on the old Nabors Trailers property on the next block, which the Police Jury owns and eyed for the new detention center.
But his part will need to be redrawn and rebid as a new project. “So we’re back to square one,” Richardson said.
He estimates his new office will cost about $8.5 million or less. Costs are less with just an office complex because the project doesn’t include the large plumbing requirements or equipment needs the detention center called for.
Marchive said Monday he talked with bidders about the cost overruns and learned concrete was “well above our projected costs.” Other contributing factors were mechanical, electrical, plumbing and site utilities, leading him to believe most of the extra expense was related to items that had to be purchased and not so much labor.
Additionally, Marchive said some of the bidders said they added extra money to cover possible liquidated damages, which they were afraid of incurring with equipment delays. One bidder was concerned about delivery of a generator for the facility.
“I think we’re in a time now where there is a lot of uncertainty in construction about delivery of materials and then what the cost of those materials are,” said Marchive, who’s still working on a final report for the Police Jury on all the cost overruns.
Parish Administrator Michael Norton told police jurors a decision on the work at the detention center will be needed soon. No citations have been issued by the health department, but the compliance issues will have to be addressed, he said.
“That’s something the Police Jury will be obligated to do,” he said.
Marchive has been asked to review renovation estimates he submitted several years ago and prepare a new plan.