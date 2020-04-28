MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish police jurors have reversed plans to furlough some of the parish employees.
During a special meeting Monday, the panel voted 6 to 5 to end what was to be at least a four-week furlough of 35 workers. Instead, all will return to their positions Monday after collecting two weeks of unemployment.
The vote earlier this month to furlough approximately 30 percent of the work force wasn’t done as a cost-savings measure, but as a means of following the governor’s stay-at-home order and identifying essential and non-essential workers. The vote to furlough was 8 to 2, with one member abstaining.
President Reggie Roe said there’s been discussion since then, with some police jurors rethinking their positions. DeSoto Parish was the only governing body in Northwest Louisiana to carry out a furlough. Other parishes are doing what DeSoto did at first and that’s to rotate crews, have some employees work from home and others report to the office.
“They’re not going to miss a paycheck,” Roe said of ending the furlough.
Police Juror Thomas Jones called the furloughs premature and said there’s plenty of cleanup from recent tornadoes and storms to keep the road department employees busy.
“Our road crew is needed out there,” Jones said. “We’ve got more storms coming. This is a bad time.”
Police Juror Jerry Holmes questioned Roe about whether sone road department employees, who were on-call but not working, did not answer their phones to help with the clean-up following the Easter tornado in the Kingston and Frierson communities.
“Correct. Ten did not answer calls,” Roe said.
Police jurors Richard Fuller and Jeri Burrell said roads and ditches are not getting enough attention and residents are complaining.
Adjustments will be made to road crew size to limit the number of people in the trucks, Roe said. There will be no more than 10 to a crew with three, maybe four, per double-cab truck. Masks and gloves will be handed out, too.
Because the furloughed employees are going back on the job, the Police Jury will not more forward with giving supplemental pay to those who have been working since the statewide emergency order was put into place in March.