MANSFIELD, La. – A proposition on the March 25 ballot asking for voter approval of a quarter-cent sales tax increase in DeSoto Parish comes as the parish governing body is seeing an increase in overall sales tax collections.
But is that extra revenue available to spend on the animal shelter or other projects DeSoto police jurors have identified as needs with the new tax request? The short answer is no.
A 1-cent sales collected since the early 1980s is dedicated to roads, solid waste, the library system and the jail. It can’t be spent on anything else.
Police jurors want a dedicated source of income for the animal shelter’s operations, return mosquito control spraying and even provide funding for non-profit requests. That’s the reason for asking for the quarter-cent tax.
The proposition also states the Police Jury will use some of the proceeds to retire debt even though it does not have any at this time.
Several attempts have been made to get voter approval of a property tax solely for animal control and mosquito spraying. However, voters defeated those.
Last fall, police jurors voted – not unanimously, though – to switch to the sales tax. The only hiccup is voters living in Mansfield won’t be able to vote since the city is at its sales tax limit.
BY THE NUMBERS
The Police Jury initially estimated the quarter-cent sales tax would generate about $2 million a year. And that’s what is stated on the ballot, which is available to view at www.desotovotes.net.
However, the anticipated revenue from a quarter-cent tax has been revised based on 2022 tax collections to be just over $3 million annually. Collections from the 1-cent tax totaled $14.7 million in 2022, and in 2021 it was $9.7 million. The Police Jury estimates monthly proceeds at just over $1 million, but in January it almost reached $2 million and was $1.4 million in February, bringing in $1.2 million surplus for 2023.
Police jurors discussed but did not set specific breakdowns as to how much of the proceeds goes where. But those discussions centered on 25% for the animal shelter, 4% for non-government groups, 21% for building maintenance and 50% for debt repayment and general fund. For comparison, the existing 1-cent tax has a dedicated split of 25% for the library system, 50% for roads, 10% for the jail and 15% for solid waste operations.
Administrator Michael Norton said specific percentages were not included in the ballot language because doing so would lock those numbers in and not allow any change if police jurors see the need for an increase or decrease dependent on the tax collections. The intent is to set those percentages in an ordinance, should the tax pass. And the same ordinance could require a two-thirds or unanimous vote to alter the percentages.
But should the Police Jury move forward with the percentages discussed, the animal shelter could expect to get approximately $787,095. By comparison, the animal services budget for 2022 was $463,598. This year, the projected budget is $534,500.
The last year the Police Jury funded mosquito spraying was 2020. Just over $121,000 was budgeted.
Police jurors then eliminated it from the animal services budget in what they called a cost-cutting move. That was the same time some of the members began discussing future funding of the animal shelter, with some even suggesting it be closed. Volunteers rallied and promised to help defray some of the costs through donations and fundraisers.
And as talks renewed to reinstate mosquito spraying, the Police Jury administration got a quote last year of $75,395 for aerial application and another quote of $139,985 for truck application. But it still wasn't included in the 2023 budget.
NON-PROFIT SPONSORSHIPS
Requests from assorted non-profit organizations in the parish have ebbed and flowed over the years. One police juror, Jimmy Holmes, has been a vocal opponent of what he calls “giveaway” programs. He complained taxpayer money should be spent on road and other needs.
Those requests come from volunteers who run holiday festivals, events and parade. Taking an opposite view from Holmes, Police Juror Dewayne Mitchell classifies them as economic development tools.
The Police Jury whittled the list this year to $25,000 only, although $170,760 in requests were submitted. Some of those requests could still be funded, though, through $1 million in federal COVID-relief funds each juror will split for projects in their districts – as long as federal guidelines are followed. Already, funding for the Krewe of Aquarius in Logansport has been approved in that manner.
Last year, the budget for the non-government sponsorships was $50,280, which was shared by the DeSoto High School Alumni Association, Logansport Christmas Festival, Southern University, Krewe of Aquarius, DeSoto Fire District No. 1, Mansfield Civic Group and Southern University.
If the new sales tax is approved, it’s possible the tentative 4% allocation of the proceeds could total about $125,935.
On top of the non-profits, the Police Jury has what it calls special programs to cover construction of handicapped ramps and driveways for individuals who meet income criteria. This year’s budget is $60,000, compared to $49,000 spent last year. That expense would be included in the non-government sponsorship allocation.
DEBT RETIREMENT
Police jurors have informally decided to set aside 50% of the quarter-cent sales tax revenue for debt repayment and the general fund. As for debt repayment, the Police Jury has none so far.
The Police Jury is obligated to pay for construction of a new detention center. Revenue generated by the existing 1-cent tax that’s dedicated to the parish jail fund, along with excess tipping fees from landfill operations, will cover the parish’s portion. Sheriff Jayson Richardson is paying out of his budget for a new office for his employees that will be part of the project.
But it’s possible police jurors could consider bonding debt to cover much-needed road construction projects, Norton said. The Police Jury has estimates of $123 million in road work that needs to be done throughout the parish’s 780-mile road system.
The parish submitted a state capital outlay request for $40 million for road work. Still, a local match is required and that would be $10 million, leaving the Police Jury to come up with the funds either through tax revenue, grants or some other avenue, Norton said.
“If the jury is going to get these roads fixed, and I’m not talking maintenance, they’re going to have to bond some debt,” Norton said. “None of the tax revenue streams the jury currently has can be used for bonded indebtedness because it’s all dedicated.”
If approved, the quarter-cent sales tax would be in perpetuity, meaning with no end date. Norton points out, though, that doesn’t mean forever. The issue could always be put back before voters to change it to a fixed term.
And that’s something that should always be considered since sales taxes can go up and sales taxes can go down, he said.
“Inflation is one of the major factors driving up sales tax revenue,” Norton said of the jump in collections in recent months. “But it has an inverse effect, too. … If people are not spending money on luxury items, revenue is going to be down. People in DeSoto Parish have enjoyed a fair amount of insulation from inflation … because of the oil and gas activity.”