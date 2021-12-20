STONEWALL, La. – DeSoto Police Jury Road Committee members recently said no to recommendations from the parish planning commission to accept two new roads into the parish system.
The reason: Both roads are in subdivisions that are in the infant stages of development so there are no homes on either road.
Rejection of future requests is likely as the Police Jury gives greater scrutiny to roads and other items related to subdivision development. Likewise, the town of Stonewall also is tweaking its requirements when it comes to lot sizes and street width.
Both entities are making changes as developers continue to expand or build new subdivisions in north DeSoto Parish.
Stonewall Mayor Randy Rodgers said one requirement the Town Council won’t bend on is lot sizes. Subdivisions plats submitted with lots smaller than a quarter-acre have been turned down.
That prompted developers of Griffin Estates to go back to the drawing board and redesign a planned third addition.
“It went roughly from 56 proposed houses to about 42 proposed houses,” Rodgers said.
The only exception allowed is a variance granted on a single corner lot that fell 52 square feet below the quarter-acre mark. Rodgers said the town has been assured by engineers the small variance is acceptable.
Rodgers also noted the same subdivision developers are making headway on drainage and water issues that have plagued other parts of the subdivision.
The town is additionally tightening up street widths for new developments. Current requirements are for 28-foot streets. Since 25 feet is the approved standard, the town is going to that.
“Right now, if the Habor was to ask us to take in the streets, we couldn’t do that because they are only 25 feet wide. They are plenty wide; wider than Cathey Acres, with the pavement and all. We’re just tightening up all that,” Rodgers said.
But one regulation the town has that the Police Jury doesn’t is requiring developers to have their subdivisions 75% complete before asking the town to accept the roads into the maintenance system. Rodgers is a frequent guest at the Police Jury meetings and has witnessed their discussions of late about roads in new subdivisions.
“The DeSoto Parish Planning and Zoning needs to come up with some number, 75 or 95, construction complete,” Rodgers said. “Because as (police juror) Kyle (Kennington) pointed out, when you start running cement trucks, the lots that are there, you’re going to destroy that road. Then they want the parish to repair it. The contractor needs to build these roads, get most of the construction done, make sure they are up to parish standards then ask the Police Jury to take them over.”
Stonewall also requires a contractor to put up a two-year maintenance bond to ensure the road stands up. If a pothole shows up, then the developer must fix it, or the town will take money out of the maintenance bond and do the work.
That process has worked well for the town, Rodgers said.
For example, the Cathey Acres developers put up $200,000. But the town didn’t have to use any of it. The developer made repairs and even overlayed the front portion of the subdivision again before turning the road over to the town.
Rodgers also pointed out one of the town’s newest subdivisions, Plantation Hills, which is gated, will never have its roads in the town’s system because the subdivision’s Homeowners Association will take care of all maintenance.
As for the Police Jury, there was a discussion during the November meeting about the need to make changes with its Planning and Zoning Commission, including the make-up of the members, several of whom are developers. Kennington, as chairman of the Policies and Procedures Committee, said those discussions will take place after the holidays.
Kennington is the one who questioned why the Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this month recommended the Police Jury accept Voss Road in the Stonewall Woods Subdivision into the parish’s road maintenance. Kennington said the road dead ends and there are no homes on it.
“We should question whoever is bringing this to us as a recommendation to accept this road,” Kennington said.
So, the Road Committee didn’t take action on that request nor one for Shady Oaks Drive in the Shady Oaks Subdivision.