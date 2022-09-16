MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto district attorney’s request last week for additional money to cover the cost of another assistant to be dedicated to representation of the Police Jury brought allegations of malfeasance and misuse of funds from two who frequently criticize the D.A.
In August, District Attorney Charles Adams asked police jurors to consider covering the expense of another assistant DA’s salary. Adams, who for the most part has personally handled the Police Jury’s legal matters since taking office in 2021, said there have been times his availability is not sufficient for their needs.
At the time, a salary of about $84,000 was discussed, but the Police Jury deferred action. The amount has since been slashed to $28,000 to cover the remainder of the year.
Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones, a former police juror whose public criticism of Adams began when he was judge, spoke during the Budget and Finance Committee’s public comment time to express his opposition to giving additional funds to Adams’ office.
He complained raises given by Adams to his employees were done without the Police Jury’s knowledge -- even though the parish governing body has no say-so over the salaries of employees in the district attorney’s or judges’ offices.
“That’s malfeasance in office, by the way,” Jones said.
Then he compared the salary to what Mansfield is paying a new city attorney, saying he will be paid less annually than the DA’s requested amount. Jones said Adams doesn’t have an option not to represent the Police Jury.
“It’s already built into the statutes that that’s their responsibility,” Jones said. “The appearance is there is collusion going on about who we are going to hire and why.”
Police Juror Jeri Burrell, another often critical of Adams, called the idea a “total deception.” Then she read from a document that stated a public official who fails to do required duties is guilty of malfeasance and gross misconduct and shall be removed from office.
By contrast, no accusations of malfeasance or misuse of public funds were lobbed by Jones or Burrell at former District Attorney Gary Evans. He started out as the Police Jury’s primary attorney when he took office in January 2015. But by May of 2017, Evans said he would no longer do so, which forced the Police Jury to hire private counsel.
Adams has not said his office will not represent the Police Jury; he’s only asked the Police Jury to cover the salary for an assistant to solely handle their legal matters and those of all other public bodies that fall under their parish umbrella.
No other police jurors commented on Jones’ and Burrell’s accusations. Adams’ request for additional funds was approved by the committee and will be formally voted on at Monday’s regular meeting.
KTBS requested from the Police Jury the amount of attorneys’ fees paid from 2015 to present.
In 2015 and 2016 when Evans represented the Police Jury, just over $12,000 was paid each year to outside counsel. The majority of that was to Jennifer McKay with the Colvin, Smith & McKay Law Firm. She handles lawsuits and work-related matters related to Police Jury employees.
In 2017 when Evans pulled away as legal counsel, the Police Jury hired attorney Dannye Malone as the parish attorney. He was paid $57,538 for the remainder of 2017. Then in 2018, the jury paid him $87,015.
But other legal services pushed up the attorneys’ fees to over $281,427 in 2018. Most of that – or $170,584 – went to Roedel, Parsons, Koch, Blache, Balhoff & McCollister. The Baton Rouge law firm represents the Police Jury on environmental matters, solid waste and FEMA.
The Police Jury hired attorney Edwin Byrd – now a Caddo district judge – in 2020 to attend meetings and provide general counsel. His fee totaled $25,714.
Adams defeated Evans in the district attorney’s race in the fall of 2020 and took office in January 2021. Attorneys’ fees were $127,386 that year, with the most, or $94,885, going to the law firm of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson LLP for landfill and environmental matters.
Here are the totals for each attorney/law firm since 2015:
- Jenifer McKay with Colvin, Smith, & McKay Law Firm (personnel matters) - $132,201
- Dannye Malone with Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine, LLC (DPPJ meetings and general litigation) - $146,054
- Tim Hardy with Roedel, Parsons, Koch, Blache, Balhoff & McCollister (environmental, FEMA, solid waste) - $284,284
- Allan Offner and Hardy Andrews with Foley & Judell, LLP (special elections and bond counsel) - $12,668
- Edwin Byrd with Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley (DPPJ meetings and general litigation) - $46,655
- Tim Hardy changed firms to Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, LLP (environmental and solid waste) - $229,339
Total to-date in 2022: $851,204
Here’s a breakdown of each attorneys’ fees since 2015:
2015
- Jennifer McKay - $11,429
- Allan Offner and Hardy Andrews - $779
Total: $12,208
2016
- Jennifer McKay - $10,489
- Dannye Malone - $1,499
- Allan Offner and Hardy Andrews - $718
Total: $12,706
2017
- Jennifer McKay - $11,230
- Dannye Malone - $57,538
- Tim Hardy - $3,675
Total: $72,444
2018
- Jennifer McKay - $23,827
- Dannye Malone - $87,015
- Tim Hardy - $170,584
Total: $281,427
2019
- Jennifer McKay - $33,689
- Tim Hardy - $85,050
- Allan Offner and Hardy Andrews - $338
- Tim Hardy (with new firm) - $7,762
Total: $126,839
2020
- Jennifer McKay - $21,548
- Tim Hardy - $24,975
- Edwin Byrd - $25,714
- Tim Hardy (with new firm) - $80,203
Total: $152,441
2021
- Jennifer McKay - $13,716
- Allan Offner and Hardy Andrews - $346
- Edwin Byrd - $18,438
- Tim Hardy - $94,885
Total: $127,386
2022
- Jennifer McKay - $6,271
- Allan Offner and Hardy Andrews - $10,487
- Edwin Byrd - $2,502
- Tim Hardy - $46,487
Total: $65,748