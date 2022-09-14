MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto police jurors will vote at their meeting next Monday on a committee recommendation to ask voters to approve a sales tax rather than a property tax to fund the animal shelter and other operations.
Police jurors previously approved calling for a 1-mill property tax election to cover expenses and operations of the animal shelter. Four prior elections have failed; however, promises of support from those who love animals led to the Police Jury giving the election another try. Still, some complained the property tax adds an unfair burden to landowners.
So, at the Administrative Committee meeting last week, Chairman Jimmy Holmes proposed a quarter-cent sales tax. Based on current sales tax revenue, about $2.4 million would be generated annually.
Proceeds from a quarter of a penny would be divided with 25% going to the animal shelter and mosquito abatement. Approximately 4% would be dedicated to non-government sponsorships such as handicapped ramps and driveways, financial support of festivals and building maintenance. The rest would be earmarked for debt repayment, first, then supplementing the general fund.
Mansfield voters will be excluded from the election, though, since the city is already at the maximum 5% limit set by the state, Holmes said. The only way around that is to get legislative approval for Mansfield to exceed the limit.
Holmes said people he’s talked to prefer the sales tax over property tax. “This way we’re getting other people’s money. They’ll pay the tax instead of just our citizens. We’re taking the burden off property owners who pay the taxes,” Holmes said.
“I think it’s an excellent idea myself,” Police Juror Dewayne Mitchell said.
But even after explaining Mansfield’s tax cap, Police Juror Jeri Burrell, who’s been vocal in her opposition to dedicating money toward the animal shelter, said not including Mansfield in the vote is “voter suppression.” She added, “Y’all eliminating Mansfield because y’all feel Mansfield will flunk this tax.”
Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones, a former police juror, attended the meeting and said sales tax is better than property tax but he didn’t know how it would be accepted. The city needs to beef up its own tax base, he said.
The Police Jury at its regular meeting Monday will take formal action on the committee’s recommendation.
In other matters approved or rejected by the Police Jury’s committees:
- Did not support a cooperative endeavor agreement with the city of Mansfield to pay for sewer system extensions to about two dozen homes in the KCS Subdivision. Engineer Steve Brown said state grant funds are not available this year. The Police Jury is just now ridding itself of the Eastside Sewer System, which it operated for years before reaching an agreement with Mansfield to take it over.
- Voted to transfer funds to Waterworks District No. 1 for a water main extension on Stateny Road. Ten customers would be served but so far only six have committed to paying for the water service to their homes. Police Juror Kyle Kennington suggested the taxpayer-funded Waterworks District No. 1 has funds to cover the expense itself rather than the Police Jury paying for it. The Police Jury does not pay any expenses related to tie-ons for other water systems, he said.
- Deferred action on re-instating a 3% RV tax until more information is available on whether collections would be retroactive and how it affects long-term rentals.
- Voted to authorize the treasurer to transfer $1.2 million in excess tipping fees from the landfill to the jail fund to fund debt payments for the new correctional facility.
- Agreed to amend the budget to move $14,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan funds to the general fund to provide the necessary equipment to livestream the Police Jury’s meetings.
- Approved spending $25,878 to purchase land adjacent to the Westdale bridge in Red River Parish for bridge replacement. Only a handful people live on the DeSoto Parish side of the bridge, but the only way to access it is from Red River Parish. The Red River Parish Police Jury has secured the funds for the bridge replacement.
- Denied a request to bring Destiny Lane into the parish road system because it does not meet parish specifications.
- Discussed looking into security modifications on the main floor of the courthouse so that people who have business with the Clerk of Court’s Office can take their cell phones inside there only. Cell phones are prohibited by judicial order in the entire building to keep them out of the third-floor courtroom.