MANSFIELD, La. – Additional security cameras will be going up soon at all parish-owned buildings following a deadly incident last week inside the DeSoto Parish Health Unit.
Members of the DeSoto Parish Police Jury’s Buildings & Properties Committee voted Tuesday night to install 24-hour security cameras to record who enters and exits all of the parish-owned buildings. The recommendation will go before the full panel Monday for a final vote.
The Police Jury already has cameras stationed at some of its locations. The discussion Tuesday also focused on whether to put them in hallways or offices, too. That led to opposition from some of the police jurors who objected to possible violations of privacy specifically connected to the Human Resources office.
Most agreed, however, a security camera is not an absolute deterrent, as was the case at the health unit on Sept. 1. A camera inside the hallway at the building on Jefferson Street recorded Gene Harris enter with his wife and go into her office.
No one knew, though, that Gene Harris was armed and had taken his wife, who is the parish health inspector, at gunpoint from the parking lot. There are no cameras inside of Shannon Harris’ personal office.
Mansfield police said Gene Harris threatened to kill his wife. Other employees arriving for work heard their voices and one called Shannon Harris to see if she needed help. Officers were en route when Gene Harris shot himself inside the office.
“Everyone knew him, so he just walked in,” Police Jury President Reggie Roe said.
Cameras won’t stop anyone from being hurt or killed, police juror Richard Fuller said as he and others disagreed with any plan that would add a camera inside the HR office. Police juror Jeri Burrell complained the cameras would be used to record conversations and would be an invasion of privacy.
She was corrected by Roe, who said the cameras only will record video, not audio. That was backed up by attorney Joseph Woodley, who is filling in as parish counsel for Edwin Byrd.
Woodley said the cameras cannot be placed where private or personnel matters are discussed. But employees do not have an expectation of privacy if they are walking down the hallway of a public building, he said.
A security camera that was placed – and later removed – in HR Director Amy Shelton’s office in May is included in her amended discrimination complaint filed against the Police Jury.
Shelton’s office was relocated inside the Police Jury main building earlier this year when the voter registrar vacated the building. Police juror Ernel Jones said the office was designed to provide employee privacy, including the addition of an exterior door so workers could access the office from the outside instead of coming into the building.
“I don’t see the need to have a camera inside that office,” police juror Greg Baker said. “But I do feel strongly if anything happened in any office and we don’t have a recording to show who was last person in that office we are liable.”
Baker said he’s not “intimidated” about going to a HR office so he would have no problem with cameras in the office, but added, “if it makes everybody happy to project the Police Jury, the outside doors should be covered in all buildings the parish owns.”
In an unrelated matter, the Personnel Committee recommended for a vote on Monday the employment of a kennel tech for animal control services. Several jury members questioned the need for the position during their hiring freeze. But Director Connie Philip said they are short one employee and another soon will go on maternity leave.
Then the the discussion moved into recent reports of serious dog bites. Philip said an elderly Mansfield woman was mauled by three dogs on Willard Street.
She blamed a “failure in communication” in the initial reports of whether the dogs were considered aggressive or strays roaming the neighborhood. Strays are not considered emergency calls on the weekends, which is why animal control officers did not respond the day a call was made about the loose dogs.
Burrell said the woman’s family told her they had reported the dogs, but Philip said they have no indication in their records of any calls were received related to the street where the attack occurred. One of the dogs was put down; the other two are still loose.
Philip said their system was not perfect so that’s why she changed computer software to better track field reports. She also noted there were two more dog bite victims in Mansfield unrelated to the mauling of the woman, who is expected to recover after extensive recuperation.