MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto police jurors will try again Monday to fill a vacancy on the governing body.
A special meeting has been called for 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, a vacancy on the Sabine Parish Police Jury has been filed with the spouse of a police juror who died last week in an accident at his home.
The Sabine Police Jury appointed Melissa Adams Brown to temporarily fill the seat of her late husband, Charles “Charlie” Brown, 66, who died Dec. 10. Charlie Brown was in his second term, which expires Jan. 7, 2024.
Melissa Brown will serve until a special election on March 20 to serve out the remainder of the term.
In DeSoto, police jurors on Wednesday appeared set to make an appointment to the District 2 seat that represents the Stonewall and North DeSoto area. However, the recommendation was shot down on a 5-4 vote.
The seat was vacated on Tuesday with the resignation of Nicholas Gasper, who on Monday will be sworn in as a district court judge. Gasper recommended Kyle Kennington of Stonewall as his replacement.
Police Juror Dewayne Mitchell of Logansport said he was “ashamed” of those who voted against Kennington, saying he had been on the Police Jury for 30 years and there had always been an understanding that fellow jurors would respect a nomination by another.
Police Juror Jeri Burrell responded, “I’m ashamed of a lot of stuff y’all do.”
Police Juror Thomas Jones, who like Burrell represents the Mansfield area, said he wanted the governor to make the appointment. The governor typically does not step in unless the governing body has not made an appointment within 20 days.
Kennington has regularly attended Police Jury meetings for the past few years. He is a senior vice president of Community Bank of Louisiana.
Also on Monday's meeting agenda is a vote on authorizing President Reggie Roe to sign a resolution approving a special election on March 20 to ask voters to approve a 1-mill property tax to maintain animal and mosquito control services.