LONGVIEW, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified the man who was killed in a wreck involving two vehicles towing trailers on Interstate 20 in Gregg County early Tuesday morning.
Steven C. Stotts, 54, Valley Head, West Virginia, was driving a 2004 Volvo Conventional Tractor, towing a 2007 Featherlite trailer carrying race cars, when his vehicle struck a small box trailer towed by a 2020 Honda Passport while in the westbound outside lane, according to a DPS preliminary investigation.
Stotts failed to control his speed and struck the towed trailer from behind. Because of the impact, the Honda rolled onto its side into the center median and its towed trailer to vault over the concrete barrier into the eastbound lane, DPS said.
The 2004 Volvo traveled into the center median, hit the concrete barrier and caught fire. Its towed trailer turned onto its side in the center median, according to DPS.
Stotts was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Volvo, Young Mo Kang, 63, of Montgomery, Alabama, was taken to the Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview and listed in stable condition.
Stotts' passengers, John P. Zaverl, 38, of Mocksville, North Carolina, and Michael Mizzelle, 45, Mooresville, North Carolina, were also taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and listed in stable condition, DPS said.