MANSFIELD, La. -- Twenty-one guns have been seized from convicted felons or from others involved in crimes over the past two months in DeSoto Parish, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said Monday in a news release.
The gun seizures are part of an effort to crackdown on violent crime and illegal weapons on the streets in DeSoto Parish.
Deputies and narcotics agents took most of the guns during traffic stops involving drugs or from convicted felons who are not supposed to have weapons in their possession.
Among the guns seized were AK-47s, 5.7mm, 9mm, .40-caliber, .357-caliber and assorted others. Additionally, numerous extended magazines, a drum magazine and large quantity of high capacity ammunition were taken from the individuals.
The people who had the guns faces charges such as various drug offenses, domestic violence, felony possession and aggravated assault. Some were recovered as part of ongoing theft investigations.
Guns were also taken from some involved in a homicide or attempted homicide outside of the parish.
"The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office upholds and respects every citizens constitutional 2nd Amendment right, according to federal and state law. We enforce the law as it applies, and strictly enforce illegal possession in an effort to keep the citizens of DeSoto Parish safe," Richardson said. "We would also like to extend our sincerest gratitude to all of our deputies who consistently place their own lives in danger in an effort to keep our DeSoto Parish families safe."