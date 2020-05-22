MANSFIELD, La. – One area law enforcement agency has added a new four-legged deputy to its force, while another has hopes its K-9 unit will grow after a three-legged rescued pup completes training.
In DeSoto Parish, Deputy Kelby Pearah recently completed the U.S. K-9 Unlimited Academy based in Abbevile, and now he’s partnered with the sheriff’s office’s newest K-9 deputy, a 3-year-old Dutch Shepherd named Rex.
Pearah joins sheriff’s Cpl. Will Bates and his K-9 Borris on the DPSO K-9 unit.
Pearah, a patrol deputy for the past seven years, was able to do his 320 hours of training in DeSoto Parish with Bates, who is a certified K-9 instructor. Rex, who is described as “social, friendly” was selected from other K-9’s and proved to be the best candidate.
Rex is a dual-purpose dog trained in narcotics and patrol.
In Caddo Parish, the sheriff’s office took a unique approach to look at local animal shelters for its next K-9 candidate and settled on Ivy, a 3-legged dog adopted from the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana.
Ivy will undergo about eight weeks of training and qualification tests before the sheriff’s office will know if she’s suited for the job. If she is, then she’ll become an official K-9 deputy.
If not, then all is not lost with Ivy. She’ll still have a forever home with the deputy who is training her.