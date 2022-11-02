MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office has added another member to its ranks.
This one has four legs and will focus on being a comfort to the first responders, as well as citizens.
Elleigh is a 4-year-old border collie that will have the role as a therapy dog. She is assigned to Lt. Angela Bandy, who is over the Criminal Investigations Division and has worked with special victims for many years.
In addition to victim advocacy, Elleigh will also offer overall support to members of the sheriff's office when they face challenging times.
Elleigh is a rescue with extensive obedience training. She's also an award-winning agility competition dog.
Former DeSoto Animal Services Director Connie Philipp with Ruh Roh! Dog Training fostered Elleigh and released her to the sheriff's office for her new journey in law enforcement.
DPSO also acknowledged Steve Hill with K-9 Nation who assisted with transitioning Elleigh. He and Philipp will remain involved.
"Elleigh has already put smiles on faces around the sheriff’s office and we are so excited that she is a part of our department," the sheriff's office said.