GRAND CANE, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing dog.
Pecos, a female red healer, was ejected during a crash Wednesday afternoon in the area of state highways 175 and 3015.
No injuries were reported in the crash; it's uncertain if Pecos was hurt.
Deputies searched the area but came up empty. So on behalf of Pecos' owners, deputies ask those who may be traveling through the area to watch for her.
If anyone sees Pecos, call the sheriff's office main office, (318) 872-3956 and speak with a dispatcher.