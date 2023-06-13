MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office has received state funds to implement "Friends of the Sheriff" programs statewide.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson unveiled his "Friends of the Sheriff" program in January. It's designed to alert first responders that someone inside a vehicle or a house has special needs.
Decals are provided for vehicles or homes to serve as a visual for first responders as they approach. It will prepare them to interact with an individual who may be sensitive to loud noises, bright lights, or who is deaf or non-verbal, and may require special attention.
State Sen. Barry Milligan and state Rep. Larry Bagley secured $300,000 in the recent legislative session to go toward the program and other public safety projects.
The DeSoto Sheriff's Office will work with other law enforcement agencies to provide the necessary components, including graphics and decals, to ensure similar "Friends of the Sheriff" projects are implemented across the state.
The program is an offshoot from another program called Bringing Joye, which was launched in 2018. It's named for Richardson's aunt, Joye Malone, and is also designed to provide events for the special needs community.
Anyone can sign up for the "Friends of the Sheriff" program by filling out a short form. The information is logged into the dispatch software so it can be shared with first responders as they respond to calls.
"We are super excited to have this program created here at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office, now launching statewide," the sheriff's office said in a social media post.