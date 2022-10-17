MANSFIELD, La. – Three people were arrested this past week are among the 35 arrests made in the past six months where a crime was committed with a firearm or the suspect was found to be in illegal possession of a firearm.
Those arrests resulted in 107 criminal charges, including aggravated assault on an officer with a firearm, drug possession, domestic abuse, homicide and attempted murder.
One of the arrests resulted in the recovery of a firearm that was made to be fully automatic.
“The swift action taken by our deputies may have made the difference between life or death for you or a loved one in the near future,” according to Sheriff Jayson Richardson.
Richardson said while he stands firm on the public’s 2nd Amendment right to bear arms, he has a low tolerance for those who have guns illegally.
“Our deputies typically respond after a crime has already been committed, and the violence we witness would lead anyone to be more proactive to prevent those incidents in the future,” he said.
But what does “illegal possession” mean? One thing it does not mean is that deputies are patrolling the streets looking for anyone with a gun.
Here’s some examples of what constitutes illegal possession:
• A convicted felon who has a firearm but had been prohibited by a court from having one.
• Having a firearm while also possessing illegal and dangerous drugs, especially when there’s a plan to sell those drugs.
• Possession of stolen firearms or guns with serial numbers that have been flagged as stolen from a vehicle, home or business.
• Illegally modified firearms based on state and federal laws.
“Our office takes pride in the fact that we live in a fairly safe community of law-abiding citizens. However, there are steps you can take to assist our deputies in keeping our parish safe, and keeping illegally possessed firearms off our streets,” Richardson said.
- One suggestion is to maintain a list of serial numbers for each firearm you own. Keep that list somewhere safe just in case your firearm(s) are stolen.
- You can also remove firearms from your vehicles at night to prevent them ending up in the hands of a thief.
- Lastly, store your firearms safely and privately from any/all individuals that may have a history of mental illness. This includes those in your home and those that have access to your home.
“It takes the entire community working together and communicating with law enforcement to ensure that you or your family do not fall victim to the next violent crime. No matter or differences, we all share the common desire of a safe place for our kids grow and flourish. Please utilize the tools that our office has provided such as the Sheriff App and Crime Stoppers to send tips to our office if you have information on a crime or someone in illegal possession of a firearm,” Richardson said.