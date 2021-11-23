MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office hosted a special birthday party Monday night in the hopes of filling a void for a young man whose mom couldn't be there.
The honoree was Coby Williams, who turned 12. He's the son of Cpl. LaToya Dedmond, a DeSoto sheriff's deputy who lost her life on Nov. 1. Dedmond died of a medical condition while working a security detail.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson felt Coby's birthday shouldn't go uncelebrated and should be one for him to remember, while at the same time remembering and honoring his mother.
The sheriff's office worked with the DeSoto School Board to get the word out to Coby's classmates. They surprised him Monday night with a big party at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Training Facility in Grand Cane.
In addition to his classmates, others joining in on the celebration were family members, deputies and firefighters.
Richardson provided the food, while deputies pitched in to provide gifts.
When Fire District 8 learned of Coby's fondness for firefighting, they showed up with fire engines for all of the kids to check out.