LOGANSPORT, La. – DeSoto Parish sheriff’s investigators are continuing to look into an alleged threat made against Logansport High School by a student.
School administrators said in a social media post Wednesday morning they were made aware Tuesday of a “potential threat made by a student. Law enforcement and parents were notified.”
The school said the situation is “being handled accordingly.”
Specifics about the threat were not released.
Wednesday morning, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said additional deputies were at the school. But prior to that, contact had been made with the student, who was not at the school, and the student’s parents.
“Any threat or ability to carry out any act had been diminished. This investigation remains open and is being handled with the highest priority. Upon completion of the investigation all fact will be presented to the appropriate agencies to decide what further action should be taken. Until that time, the student will no longer be on campus,” Richardson said.
The sheriff is limited to what can be said about a juvenile but assured the public all rumors, threats or suggestions of violence toward students and staff are taken seriously and will always be acted upon with urgency.
“Given what we now know, there are no immediate threats to school safety at this time. While we would encourage informing school personnel of any threat, we would also ask that contact be made with DPSO. We appreciate all of the cooperation from students, staff, and parents as we continue ensuring the safety of our schools,” he said.