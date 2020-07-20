MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is the second agency in Northwest Louisiana to adjust positive COVID-19 numbers because of duplicated numbers from the state.
The sheriff’s office on Monday said the total number of cases has been adjusted to 386, down from 491 last reported.
“It has come to our attention that many recorded cases in our parish are duplicated,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “This could be caused due to individuals being tested multiple times after first testing positive.”
The Red River Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness last week said it discovered duplication of numbers received from the state and was able to reduce overall totals by about 40 percent. State health officials disputed there were duplications in Red River’s cases.
DeSoto’s case numbers are reported to the sheriff’s office since Sheriff Jayson Richardson also serves as the head of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for the parish.
The sheriff’s office, which provides daily case counts to the public via its mobile app, said the numbers are still being adjusted for the individual municipal areas in the parish. The numbers may be corrected by next Monday.
Sixty new cases were added last week. There was also one death, bringing the parishwide death total to 21.
Positive cases – not adjusted for duplications – by municipality as of July 16 is as follows:
- Frierson: 22
- Gloster: 27
- Grand Cane: 31
- Keachi: 15
- Logansport: 58
- Mansfield: 254
- Pelican: 23
- Stonewall: 63