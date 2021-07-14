MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating two men wanted in connection with gun thefts at a private gun club.
The sheriff's office has arrest warrants for Ladarrell Washington Jr., 21, and Stacy Borner, 19, both of Shreveport. Already in custody are Tramaine Mandigo, 18, and Adrian D. Mayhorn, 20, both of Shreveport.
The four are accused in the May 26 burglary of Long Range Alley Gun Club on state Highway 5 just south of Interstate 49. Forced entry was made and nine firearms were stolen, the sheriff's office said.
Detectives identified Mandigo, Washington and the vehicle involved through video surveillance. A subsequent traffic stop furthered the investigation. And with the help of cell phone forensics, interviews and search warrants, the other two suspects -- Mayhorn and Borner -- were identified.
One stolen firearm was recovered by patrol deputies during a traffic stop in Mansfield.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for any tip leading to the location and arrest of Washington and Borner.
Tips are anonymous and confidential and can be submitted through the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's App or by calling 1-800-505-7867.