A Mansfield man is behind bars, accused of shooting a man allegedly caught Sunday night vandalizing a vehicle outside of his home.
Booked into the DeSoto Detention Center on a charge off second-degree murder is Cody Carl Parker, 34.
Mansfield Police Chief Gary Hobbs identified the victim as James Hewitt, 50, of Mansfield.
Hewitt was found in a yard next to Parker's home on Canary Lane suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken from DeSoto Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is taking the lead on the investigation. According to initial information, Parker exited his home armed with a rifle to confront the person he saw outside. Parker allegedly had previous issues with vandalism.
The victim ran from the scene. Mansfield police found him in the adjacent yard.
Parker is held without bond.