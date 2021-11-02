MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of a deputy who died Monday evening of an apparent medical condition while working an off-duty security detail.
Cpl. Latoya Dedmond, 43, was pronounced dead upon arrival at a Shreveport hospital.
Shortly after 5 p.m., DeSoto 911 received a call from someone reporting trouble breathing. EMS and deputies arrived to find it was Dedmond.
She was sitting in her patrol unit in the area of state Highway 5 working a security detail.
The sheriff's office shared the news with the public Monday night after notification was made to Dedmond's family and her coworkers.
Dedmond started her career in the corrections division of the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, having worked there 12 years. Dedmond began her career with the DeSoto Sheriff's Office on March 16, 2019.
"She was promoted to corporal on July 6, 2020 due to her dedication and great work ethics," Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. "Cpl. Latoya Dedmond was favored by her co-workers and many inmates for her kind demeanor and smile. ... We thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support that you have shown thus far, and we ask that you continue to keep Cpl. Dedmond's family, friends, and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers."