MANSFIELD, La. – If you live in Mansfield, expect to see an increased law enforcement presence starting Friday.
DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson said his deputies are joining forces with Mansfield police and the Louisiana State Police in saturating parts of Mansfield in response to increased gun violence in the city.
So far this year there have been over 50 reports of shots fired in the city, which has required the response of multiple law enforcement agencies. There were only 38 similar calls in all of 2019.
“Our aim in this effort will be to locate and remove stolen and illegally possessed firearms in an effort to reduce this increased violence and protect our citizens,” Richardson said in a mobile alert letting residents know about the increased police activity.
Mansfield Police Chief Annette Blue said the shots fired calls include three where people were shot, with one of those ending in a homicide. There's also been four vehicles shot up and at least one house. Most of the other calls are instances where people are discharging firearms, but not necessarily shooting at people.
"We are trying to keep it from getting out of hand before it gets any worse and they start shooting at each other," Blue said.
Blue said people can expect to see the joint presence from the law enforcement agencies for a undetermined period of time.
Richardson is asking anyone with knowledge of an illegal firearm or potential violent situations to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-505-7867. Tips also can be provided through Submit A Tip on the sheriff’s office’s mobile app.
“Your tips have the potential to save a life. By working together, we can reduce, and in some cases prevent this increased violence in our parish. We thank our community in advance for their patience and cooperation in this endeavor,” Richardson said.