STONEWALL, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's investigators are on the scene of a bank robbery in Stonewall.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson said a masked gunman went into Progressive National Bank on state Highway 3276 around 3:30 p.m. and demanded money from the tellers. He got an undetermined amount of money and left in a white sedan with Texas license plates.
He headed north on U.S. Highway 171 into Caddo Parish after leaving the bank, Richardson said.
The only description of the bank robber at this time is black male.
No one was injured.