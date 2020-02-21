UPDATE posted Feb. 21:
STONEWALL, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's investigators have released a photo of the man they say robbed a Stonewall bank Wednesday.
The robbery happened at about 3:15 p.m. at Progressive National Bank on state Highway 3276 near its intersection with U.S. Highway 171. A masked man armed with a gun went inside, demanded money from the teller and left in a white Chevrolet Impala.
A short time after the robbery, deputies located the car on Old Jefferson Road in Stonewall.
Detectives are searching for additional information related to the case, including anyone who may have been in the area of Old Jefferson Road around the time of the armed robbery, or any of the citizens in the area who may have video footage they are willing to share.
To report any information related to this case, contact Sgt. Travis Chelette at (318) 872-3956.
ORIGINAL STORY posted Feb. 19:
STONEWALL, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's investigators are on the scene of a bank robbery in Stonewall.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson said a masked gunman went into Progressive National Bank on state Highway 3276 around 3:30 p.m. and demanded money from the tellers. He got an undetermined amount of money and left in a white sedan with Texas license plates.
He headed north on U.S. Highway 171 into Caddo Parish after leaving the bank, Richardson said.
The only description of the bank robber at this time is black male.
No one was injured.