MANSFIELD, La. -- Veterans Day may still be just over three months away, but the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office couldn't wait that long to show its every day support for the men and women who have served their country.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson set aside one of the fleet's SUVs to "show our love and support for our veterans who accepted the challenge to protect the freedoms we hold dear in this great nation."
There are over two dozen DeSoto deputies who not only serve and protect the parish but have served the country as well.
"With men and women currently on active duty around the world, we will honor our service members every day. So, if you see it on the road, know that it will always be driven by one of our vets here at DPSO," the sheriff's office said.