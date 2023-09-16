MANSFIELD, La. - DeSoto Parish Sheriff investigators are searching for two men in connection with a recent shooting that took place in Mansfield, La.
Frank Edwards Jr., 26, is currently being charged with illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and possession of firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.
Shunski Travon Roberson, 40, is currently being charged with illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and second degree cruelty to juveniles.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of either suspect.