LOGANSPORT, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile out of the Logansport area.
Johnny Ray Greer Jr. was last seen Tuesday. He was wearing blue jeans, gray hoodie and gray/black tennis shoes.
Greer is not believed to be in danger; however, this is an ongoing investigation with an attempt to bring him home to safety, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information that would lead to Greer's safe return is asked to contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 872-3956.