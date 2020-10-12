MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile out of the Stonewall area.
Jekyra Carter, 15, was reported missing Oct. 2. She was last seen wearing white pajama type pants with a T-shirt.
Jekyra is not believed to be in danger; however, the the investigation into her disappearance is ongoing and deputies want to bring her home to safety, according to the sheriff's office.
She is believed to be in the Shreveport area.
Anyone with information on Jekyra's whereabouts is asked to contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 872-3956.