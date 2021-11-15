Phillip Barfield

MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a Shreveport man wanted on two felony crimes

An arrest warrant has been issued for Phillip Deshan Barfield, 43, who's wanted for two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. 

Tips submitted through DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest. 

All current wanted individuals within DeSoto Parish may be located in the free DeSoto Sheriff App in the "Most Wanted" section. You may also submit a tip by using the DeSoto Sheriff App which allows you to call Crime Stoppers anonymously, or send a tip through the Crime Stoppers website. These options can be located in the "Submit A Tip" feature. Remember, the sheriff's office will not ask for your name, just your information. Crime Stoppers has the capability to pay out cash rewards while allowing you, the tipster, to remain anonymous.
