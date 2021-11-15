MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a Shreveport man wanted on two felony crimes
An arrest warrant has been issued for Phillip Deshan Barfield, 43, who's wanted for two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Tips submitted through DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.
-----
All current wanted individuals within DeSoto Parish may be located in the free DeSoto Sheriff App in the "Most Wanted" section. You may also submit a tip by using the DeSoto Sheriff App which allows you to call Crime Stoppers anonymously, or send a tip through the Crime Stoppers website. These options can be located in the "Submit A Tip" feature. Remember, the sheriff's office will not ask for your name, just your information. Crime Stoppers has the capability to pay out cash rewards while allowing you, the tipster, to remain anonymous.