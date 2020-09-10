KEACHI, La. -- DeSoto sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's health in locating a DeSoto Parish woman wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Keachi man last week.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Valeria Nichelle Robinson, 48, of Keachi, for second-degree murder.
Robinson is accused in the death of 64-year-old Roy Long, who was found dead in the front yard of his home on Marshall Road in the early morning hours of Sept. 3.
Crime Stoppers is offering reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Robinson's arrest.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. Reggie Roe or Detective Russ Jones at (318) 872-3956. Anonymous tips may be provided using www.P3Tips.com. Enter TIP-ID: 390-H166.