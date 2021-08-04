MANSFIELD, La. -- A Center, Texas, man is wanted by the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office for contractor fraud.
In Caddo Parish, the sheriff's office has arrested two men in unrelated cases for the same offense.
DeSoto deputies are asking for public's help in finding Colby Zane Melton, 22, for residential contractor fraud and misapplication of payments. The sheriff's office said Melton told clients he is licensed and insured to do work in Louisiana. Investigators learned Melton is not a licensed contractor.
He also showed photos of work he said he did. But the photos were taken from online sources.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested Kenneth James Farnell, 55, of Shreveport, for operating without a license after a victim claimed Farnell didn’t finish a home repair job. Farnell was paid upfront, causing a $35,645 loss to the victim.
In a separate case, 62-year-old Donald Nelson of St. Martinville, who owns a construction company, hired a subcontractor for a home construction job, but the subcontractor was unlicensed and failed to complete the work. The loss to the victim was $23,000.
It is against the law for a contractor to employ a subcontractor who does not possess the required license, authorities said.
Both men were arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. The cases were investigated by Dets. Mike King and Jeremy Edward.
-----
Anyone who may have fallen victim to Melton is asked to contact the DeSoto sheriff's office at 318-872-3956.
DeSoto Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. Tips can be submitted by using the DeSoto Sheriff App which allows people to call Crime Stoppers anonymously, or send a tip through the Crime Stoppers website. These options can be located in the "Submit A Tip" feature.