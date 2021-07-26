MANSFIELD, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's investigators are seeking information on the whereabouts of a man wanted for vandalizing a parish fire truck earlier this month.
According to the sheriff's office, Harley Clay Giecek and an accomplice illegally entered a DeSoto Fire District No. 8 fire station in Carmel and spray painted graffiti on the inside and outside of a fire truck. Damage was also done on the inside, which made the truck inoperable.
The sheriff's department already has one suspect in custody. Daisy Patrice Solis, 18, is charged with simple burglary and two counts of simple criminal damage to property.
Anyone with information on Giecek's whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 318-872-3956.