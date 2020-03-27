MANSFIELD, La. – As the number of positive coronavirus cases increase in the state, it’s not surprising that included in the count are first-responders – whether law enforcement, firefighters or EMS workers who are on the front lines.
DeSoto Parish is not immune to potential positive cases and as of Thursday morning had eight first-responders in the parish on self-quarantine – either due to exposure to someone who tested positive or from symptoms -- until their test results were known. Included in number were some sheriff’s deputies.
But Sheriff Jayson Richardson came up with a plan to get the answers quickly and it’s worked. Only three remain in self-quarantine Friday morning with their results expected today; the other five were cleared to return to work after negative test results.
The key is having the sheriff’s office designated as a testing site for all first responder agencies in the parish. Richardson is able to accomplish that through his in-house nurse who administers the tests and a contract with a private lab that determines the outcome.
The lab is able to provide a 24-hour turnaround.
“That’s what we were looking to do, to vet those cases quickly,” Richardson said.
It’s critical for every department, but even more so in small ones where one first-responder testing positive or quarantined because of symptoms can wipe out essential services. Richardson gave as an example the 911 call center, where the employees work in a confined situation.
“If I can know in 24 hours (that we have a positive test) then I can fix it,” Richardson said.
All DPSO employees are screened every day when they report to work, he said.
On Thursday, a special machine was brought in to disinfect the entire building, including the detention center that houses inmates. Richardson said he was fortunate to be able to move inmates around to accomplish the task because the incarceration numbers were already low in preparation for plumbing repairs in the building.
“We got the jail numbers down intentionally so we could vacate a dorm and move them around,” he said.
Deputies are reducing arrests as much as possible when making calls. Most misdemeanors offenders are being issued summons to appear in court, he said.
Any given week the deputies could arrest anywhere from 15 to 25 people. Last week, they only arrested three. And those were for domestic violence incidents.
“We’re using as much discretion as we can,” Richardson said.
The same is true in Bienville Parish, where the sheriff’s office hadn’t arrested anyone over a six-day stretch from last week to mid-week, Sheriff John Ballance said.
Deputies are writing more court summons for offenses, and they’ve temporarily halted the speed enforcement program called LACE. A Troop G spokesman said troopers also are no longer working LACE details.
“I told my guys to go around, don’t initiate anything that they don’t have to and to handle calls by phone or reports as they can,” Ballance said.