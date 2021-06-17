SHREVEPORT, La. -- A day after he was reinstated as chancellor of LSU Health Sciences Center, Dr. G.E. Ghali has announced he's stepping down from the role and as department chairman.
Ghali's decision was announced via a letter today to LSU President Tom Galligan, who confirmed in a separate statement that Ghali is returning to the faculty effective immediately.
His attorney, Ron Miciotto, confirmed Ghali will be at LSU until Dec. 31. He did not say where or if he would be leaving after that.
"Serving as chancellor of LSUHS since Feb. 1, 2016 is one of my career highlights. By any objective measure, under my leadership, we achieved tremendous success in academics, clinical care, and research. As an agent of change, I had to ensure that goals were established, and people were held accountable to achieve those goals. This did not always draw favor from everyone but was always done in the best strategic interest of the university. Today, it is the right time for me and my family to move forward, devote more quality time together and for me to also spend more focused time with my patients and residents/students."
"To accomplish these two interrelated goals, I have decided to step down from my roles as chancellor and department chair at LSUHS, effective immediately. For nearly three decades, I have placed our university first, often taking precious time away from my young children and wife. Every decision I have made as chancellor over the past five plus years was made with the best interest of my LSUHS family. This personal decision to step down is no different and does not detract from my love for LSUHS, its employees, staff, students, and faculty, but rather it places the needs of my family first," Ghali said in the letter.
In an email to LSUHSC Shreveport employees, Galligan said, "I would like to thank him for his service as chancellor and fully understand his desire to spend more time with his family."
Dr. David Lewis, who has been serving as acting chancellor, will be interim chancellor while a search is conducted for the next chancellor, Galligan said.
Ghali was reinstated Wednesday after an investigation cleared him of wrongdoing following complaints he suppressed sexual harassment allegations involving students and retaliated against the faculty members who brought attention to the matters. His reinstatement was without restrictions.
Ghali had been on administrative leave since April, when four employees filed federal complaints against him.
The outside investigation revealed the allegations against were "unfounded and absolutely untrue," he said. And although he was not surprised by the outcome, Ghali said the "unjustified attacks and distractions that we have had to endure for the past several months has weighed heavily upon me and my loved ones and brought several issues to light."
"First and foremost, it has become evident to me exactly how much quality family time that I missed while focusing on chancellor duties on behalf of LSU and our LSUHS family for the past five and one-half years. With two children in the early years of high school and two still in middle school, the past couple of months have reinforced what my first love really is and ought to be, and that is my wife and kids," Ghali said in his letter.
Secondly, Ghali said despite the "false attacks levied toward me and my family, the past couple of months have easily been some of the most enjoyable when it comes to my focused and uninterrupted interactions with my patients, their families, clinical/hospital staff, and the residents/students. Many colleagues, patients, nurses and community members have shared their support and prayers on a daily basis. The clinical, teaching, and surgical work combined with my surgical overseas missions are the most satisfying aspects of my life, second only to my family and God."