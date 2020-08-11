SHREVEPORT, La. -- When reading or listening to news about COVID-19, frequently the newest information conflicts with what was heard in the past.
LSU Health Shreveport chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali said that is actually a good thing. When asked about all the seemingly conflicting information from medical experts about the virus, Ghali said hearing something different about the virus means experts have learned something new that will help them combat it.
"Comparing it to smallpox or the mumps or chicken pox, or something like that, we don't anything about this as compared to those disease processes,” said Ghali. “Compared to what we know from back in January, we've learned quite a bit. That's why things keep changing. But as each day passes, rest assured we're learning more about it from a research and a clinical standpoint."
Ghali said the more medical experts learn about the virus, the closer come treatment and containment.
In addition, Ghali also stresses the importance of early testing in recovering from COVID-19. Symptoms can go from minor to severe very quickly, especially in those who have underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk.
"Patients need to recognize that there's a pandemic,” said Ghali. “And if they develop symptoms like cough or a fever, or the inability to smell or taste like they normally would, shortness of breath -- these are all reasons to not say, gosh I'm going to just wait it out for four or five days, but instead to jump right in and go see your doctor and get it taken care of."
Ghali says it is important to pay attention to your body. And if you have any symptoms, you should get tested as soon as possible.