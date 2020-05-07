SHREVEPORT, La. -- Reports of a more contagious mutation of the COVID-19 virus could slow the race for a vaccine, said LSU Health Shreveport chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali, who added this mutation is no reason for alarm.
Ghali said the strand of the novel coronavirus spreading across Louisiana is identical to the one gripped Europe. There have been 149,877 deaths in Europe as of May 7.
In a KTBS Web Extra, Ghali talked about the mutation of the virus, when to anticipate a spike in COVID-19 cases and which COVID-19 antibody tests are the most reliable.