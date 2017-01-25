Chances are good that you have olive oil in your kitchen, but did you know that the popular ingredient can be used from head to toe? From skincare to haircare, here are some our favorite uses and DIY recipes.
Shaving: Olive oil provides lubrication and reduces skin irritation. Rub olive oil on skin for a smoother, more moisturized shave
Cuticle conditioner: Olive oil is an effective, cheaper alternative.
Eye makeup remover: Olive oil easily removes oil-based products, such as mascara.
Nighttime eye moisturizer: Use your ring finger to dab olive oil around your eyes at night to reduce dryness and prevent wrinkles.
Exfoliant: Mix 1/4 cup of olive oil with 2 tsp of sugar for face and lips; use sea salt for the body.
Body oil: Olive oil soothes dry, itchy, and inflamed skin. Add a quarter cup of olive oil to a warm bath or directly to skin.
Hair conditioner: Olive oil helps to seal in moisture. Heat oil, apply to hair, cover with a shower cap then shampoo and rinse.