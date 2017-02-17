Thursday will mark 72 since one of the most iconic moments in U.S. military history -- the raising of the American flag at Iwo Jima in World War II. You've seen it. Now you're about to meet a Shreveport man who can describe how it happened.
Heavy casualties were expected as our men invaded to take the island from the Japanese. The words of a superior are still stuck in Dr. Robert Tucker's head.
"He said, 'There may not be enough of us left to bury the dead. But we're going to take it.'"
On day five, our Marines claimed a mountaintop, Mt. Suribachi, and the flag was raised.
"I was right there when they raised it!" Tucker says, even describing how what they used to make the flag stand up in the rocks.
"They got a piece of pipe -- a piece of plumbing piping. It was just about this big around," he said, his thumb and index finger forming a two-inch circle. "And they cut a piece of that off. And that's what they put the flag on."
But then we wanted a bigger flag. Down came the first one. Up went the bigger one -- the one captured in a Pulitzer Prize winning photo, and sculpted in tribute at the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial near our nation's capital.
"I felt good!" Tucker says of the flag raising. "They shot guns and everything else celebrating."
But the Marines would have to fight on for four more weeks to claim the island. Seven thousand of our men gave their lives, including three of the Marines who raised the flag. And nearly 20-thousand more were wounded. That was lots of action for a medic like Tucker who was rescuing the wounded under fire.
"You were just a sitting duck for 'em," Tucker says of the enemy. "Shells was dropping around you all the time.
"I didn't worry about (dying) too much. I didn't have time," he says.
Tucker made it off that island. And thanks to his service, he made it through lots of medical school after the war and had a 40-year career as an OBGYN doctor in Shreveport.
"So the Navy and Marine Corps have been good to me," he says.
Tucker first was in the Navy before he was transferred to the Marines because of need.
He had four brothers who also served in the war. Two of them earned the Purple Heart.